BioDelivery's opioid treatment wins FDA approval
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

BioDelivery's opioid treatment wins FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved BioDelivery Sciences International Inc’s opioid treatment for chronic pain, the company said on Monday.

Endo International Plc licensed the worldwide manufacturing and marketing rights to the treatment, Belbuca, from BioDelivery in 2012.

Belbuca is an opioid film patch and aims to treat patients with chronic pain who need around-the-clock treatment and for whom current alternatives do not suffice. (Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

