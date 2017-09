Nov 26 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Says further progress in international approval processes of Biofrontera’s Ameluz

* Says successful filing of waivers in U.S.

* Had discussed with FDA to submit “Pediatric Waiver” and “User Fee Waiver” before submitting complete registration dossier

* Says Ameluz applied for registration in Switzerland