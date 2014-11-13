BRIEF-Biofrontera AG reports Q3 revenue increase of 61 pct

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Says in Q3 of 2014 financial year, achieved a significant increase in revenue of 61 pct compared to same period of previous year

* Says first nine months of year resulted in revenue of 1,992 thousand euros

* Research and development costs increased from 1,950 thousand euros in previous year to 3,146 thousand euros in first nine months of 2014

* As at Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 9,962 thousand euros