BRIEF-Biofrontera reports sales in the first half of 2014 of EUR 1.2 million
August 29, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera reports sales in the first half of 2014 of EUR 1.2 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG : * Says sales in the first half of 2014 of EUR 1,217 thousand (previous year:

EUR 1,385 thousand) * Says H1 loss before taxes amounted to EUR 5,413 thousand, following EUR 3,698

thousand in the previous year * Says H1 loss for the period EUR 5.42 million versus EUR 3.70 million year ago * Says sales revenues in 2015 May fall short of the expected EUR 5-6 million

overall * Says it is possible to significantly increase sales in germany in 2014

compared to the previous year by approx. 30% * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

