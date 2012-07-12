Major UK biorefinery start-up delayed until Q4

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The start-up of a major new biorefinery in eastern England which will consume more than one million tonnes of feed wheat a year has been delayed until the fourth quarter of 2012, Vivergo Fuels said on Thursday.

“Delivering a project of the scale and size of the Vivergo plant is a complex and challenging process,” the company said in a statement.

“While some aspects of the construction and commissioning programme have run very smoothly others have encountered more difficulties, and therefore timescales have been revised accordingly,” the statement added.

Vivergo Fuels said earlier this year that the biorefinery should enter commercial operations in late spring although the start-up was subsequently put back to the summer.

The company is part-owned by Associated British Foods which has a 45 percent stake. BP also owns 45 percent of the venture and DuPont owns 10 percent.

The biorefinery, which will be one of the biggest in Europe, is designed to turn 1.1 million tonnes of feed wheat each year into 420 million litres of bioethanol and 500,000 tonnes of mid-protein animal feed.

It is located at Salt End, near Hull.

“This project, to build one of the largest bioethanol plants in the world, is now in the final stages with production commencing later this year,” Vivergo said on Thursday.