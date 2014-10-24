BRIEF-Biogaia says study shows infants with colic cry less with Biogaia's drops

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Biogaia Ab

* Says infants with colic cry less with Biogaia’s drops

* A North American study of 52 infants with colic shows that babies given Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis cry and fuss less compared to babies given placebo

* Says newly published study is the fourth positive colic study with Lactobacillus reuteri Protectis and the results confirm the positive results of earlier studies

* Study carried out at The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada

* Study published in Journal of Pediatrics