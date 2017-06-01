FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 1, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 3 months ago

EU approves Biogen's Spinraza for lead genetic cause of infant death

Akankshita Mukhopadhyay

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biogen Inc on Thursday said its drug, Spinraza, had secured European Union approval to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a leading genetic cause of death in infants.

It is the first European Commission-approved medicine for use across the full range and severity of the devastating disease that affects about one in 10,000 live births.

The availability of the drug in the EU will vary by country, depending on access, the company said.

The drug, known chemically as nusinersen, was discovered by Ionis Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Biogen.

Based on the European Commission approval, Ionis will receive a $50 million milestone payment. Ionis is also eligible to receive royalties on global sales of Spinraza.

The drug was first approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December. Priced at $125,000 per injection in the first year of use in the United States, the treatment generated sales of $47 million in the first quarter.

SMA is caused by deficiency of a protein called smn in the spinal motor neurons. It leads to severe and progressive muscular atrophy and weakness, including in muscles needed for breathing and swallowing. Spinraza, which is injected into the spinal fluid, increases the levels of the deficient protein.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.