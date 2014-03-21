FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen Idec wins Canadian approval for hemophilia drug Alprolix
March 21, 2014

Biogen Idec wins Canadian approval for hemophilia drug Alprolix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc said on Friday it had won Canadian approval for its long-lasting hemophilia B drug Alprolix.

Hemophilia B, a rare inherited disorder in which the ability of a person’s blood to clot is impaired, affects some 4,000 people in the United States and roughly 25,000 worldwide.

Biogen is developing the drug in partnership with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. It is expected to be approved in the United States later this year. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington, Additional reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

