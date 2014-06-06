FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves Biogen's hemophilia A drug Eloctate
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Biogen's hemophilia A drug Eloctate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has approved Biogen Idec Inc’s long-lasting hemophilia A drug, Eloctate, adding another product to the company’s nascent portfolio of drugs for non-malignant blood disorders.

Hemophilia A is a rare, inherited blood clotting disorder that can lead to prolonged bleeding, bruising and joint and tissue damage. It is caused by deficient levels in the body of factor VIII, a protein needed to clot the blood.

The FDA’s ruling follows its approval in March of Biogen’s hemophilia B treatment, Alprolix. Biogen developed both drugs with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB and expects the products to form the basis of a new non-malignant blood disorder portfolio. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.