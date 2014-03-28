FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FDA approves Biogen's hemophilia B drug Alprolix
March 28, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Biogen's hemophilia B drug Alprolix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc has won U.S. approval for its long-acting hemophilia B treatment Alprolix, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.

Hemophilia B is a rare, inherited disorder in which a person’s blood does not clot properly, potentially leading to prolonged bleeding and bruising. It affects about 4,000 people in the United States and 25,000 worldwide.

Alprolix is a bioengineered version of the blood coagulation factor IX, a protein needed for normal blood clotting. Biogen is developing the drug in partnership with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB. It received approval in Canada a week ago. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

