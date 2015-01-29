FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen forecasts 2015 earnings well ahead of Street view
January 29, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Biogen forecasts 2015 earnings well ahead of Street view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on strong demand for its oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera and issued a forecast for 2015 earnings far higher than Wall Street forecasts.

Tecfidera sales showed little sign of slowing after falling short of analysts’ estimates for the first time in the previous quarter. The company reported fourth-quarter Tecfidera sales of $916 million, easily topping Wall Street projections of about $880 million.

For 2015, Biogen sees adjusted earnings of $16.60 to $17 per share compared with analysts’ estimates for $16.37 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The U.S. biotechnology company posted a net profit of $883 million, or $3.74 per share, compared with a profit of $457.3 million, or $1.92 per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $4.09 per share. Analysts on average expected $3.78 per share.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $2.64 billion, matching Wall Street expectations. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

