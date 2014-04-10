FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Biogen's blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage trial
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Biogen's blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage trial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, stock movement)

April 10 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said their experimental blood disorder drug was effective in treating children with hemophilia in a late-stage trial.

The drug, Eloctate, was able to maintain low bleeding rates in children with hemophilia A - a rare genetic disorder in which a person’s blood does not clot properly due to missing or reduced levels of a protein called factor VIII.

The late-stage trial tested Eloctate in previously treated children under 12 years with severe hemophilia A.

The main goal of the study was to evaluate the frequency of antibody development that can interfere with the therapy and none were detected.

Eloctate is a long-acting hemophilia treatment that was given to patients as twice-weekly preventive injections.

Hemophilia drugs generally need to be infused every two or three days to prevent bleeding episodes.

Biogen and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum have also developed another hemophilia drug, Alprolix, that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month for treating hemophilia B. Hemophilia B is caused by the absence of the factor IX protein.

Biogen shares were up slightly at $300.92 in premarket trading. They closed at $300.68 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.