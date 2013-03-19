Biogen receives patent until 2028 for MS drug Tecfidera

March 19 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc said on Tuesday it has been granted a new patent that will help protect the market exclusivity of its multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera until 2028.

The new patent covers the dosing regimen for Tecfidera of 480 milligrams a day.

Tecfidera is expected to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of March and many analysts expect it to become the leading treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The European Patent Office also determined recently that a patent covering the same dosing regimen for Tecfidera is allowable. Once granted it too would expire in 2028.