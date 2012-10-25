Biogen 3rd quarter profit rises

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday reported higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on increased sales of its drugs for multiple sclerosis and cancer, and the U.S. biotechnology company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Biogen posted a net profit of $398 million, or $1.67 per share, compared with a profit of $354 million, or $1.43 per share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.91 per share.

Analysts on average had expected $1.60, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Biogen said it now expects 2012 earnings of $6.40 per share to $6.50 per share, excluding items, up from its prior view of earnings above $6.20. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)