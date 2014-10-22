FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen profit surges, but Tecfidera sales shy of Street view
October 22, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Biogen profit surges, but Tecfidera sales shy of Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc on Wednesday reported much higher third-quarter profit and revenue, even as its big-selling new oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera fell short of lofty Wall Street estimates for the first time.

Tecfidera, which has enjoyed one of the best new drug launches in pharmaceutical history despite being the third MS pill to market, had sales of $787 million in the quarter. Analysts looked for about $800 million.

The U.S. biotechnology company’s net profit jumped to $856.1 million, or $3.62 per share, from $487.6 million, or $2.05 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 37 percent to $2.5 billion, roughly in line with estimates of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

