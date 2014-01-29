FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen Idec profit rises as new multiple sclerosis drug shines
January 29, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 4 years ago

Biogen Idec profit rises as new multiple sclerosis drug shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc on Wednesday said fourth-quarter profit soared 57 percent, helped by strong sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.

The U.S. biotechnology company’s net profit rose to $457.3 million, or $1.92 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $292.1 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, Biogen earned $2.34 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The high-profile multiple sclerosis drug had sales of $398 million for the period. Total sales rose 39 percent to $1.97 billion, beating the analysts’ average estimate of $1.93 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
