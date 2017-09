July 24 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong sales of its top-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera.

Net profit attributable to Biogen rose to $927.3 million, or $3.93 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $714.5 million, or $3.01 per share, a year earlier.

The U.S. biotechnology company’s revenue rose about 7 percent to $2.59 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)