Biogen's quarterly sales rise 7.5 percent
January 27, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Biogen's quarterly sales rise 7.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 7.5 percent, driven by higher demand for its key oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Net income attributable to the U.S. biotechnology company fell to $831.6 million, or $3.77 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended December 31, from $883.5 million, or $3.74 per share, a year earlier.

On a per share basis net income rose due to fewer shares outstanding.

Total revenue rose to $2.84 billion from $2.64 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

