Biogen first-quarter sales rise 6.7 percent

April 21 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc’s quarterly sales rose 6.7 percent, helped by growing demand for its key oral multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera.

Net income attributable to the U.S. biotechnology company rose to $970.9 million, or $4.43 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $822.5 million, or $3.49 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.79 per share.

Total revenue rose to $2.73 billion from $2.56 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)