Biogen 1st qtr profit jumps 71 pct as MS drug Tecfidera shines
April 24, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Biogen 1st qtr profit jumps 71 pct as MS drug Tecfidera shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc reported a 71 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong demand for its top-selling oral multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Tecfidera.

The U.S. biotechnology company’s net profit soared to $822.5 million, or $3.49 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $480 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Biogen earned $3.82 per share.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $2.55 billion. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

