a year ago
Biogen pays Ionis $75 mln to develop muscle drug after trial success
August 1, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Biogen pays Ionis $75 mln to develop muscle drug after trial success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said it would exercise an option to develop and commercialize an experimental genetic muscle-disorder drug after an interim analysis of late-stage data showed patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in symptoms.

The drug, nusinersen, was being developed by Biogen in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, and the U.S. drugmaker on Monday said it had paid Ionis a $75 million license fee.

The drug is being tested to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic disease affecting the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement.

In the interim analysis, nusinersen met the main goal in the study in infants with a form of SMA, and was found to have an acceptable safety profile.

Based on this data, the trial will be stopped, and all the patients will now receive the drug in a follow-on study, the companies said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

