Biogen's MS drug misses main goal in mid-stage study
#Market News
June 7, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Biogen's MS drug misses main goal in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc said its experimental drug for treating multiple sclerosis, a nervous system disease affecting the brain and the spinal cord, did not meet the main goal of improving some symptoms in a mid-stage study.

The drug, opicinumab, did not improve overall physical and cognitive function and the progression of disability in patients, the company said.

Biogen’s shares fell 9 percent to $263.59 in premarket trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

