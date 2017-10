March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators have approved a new multiple sclerosis drug made by Biogen Idec Inc that is widely expected to become the No. 1 oral treatment for the disease, with annual sales of more than $3 billion.

Combined clinical trial data showed Tecfidera, formerly known as BG-12, cut the average relapse rate by 49 percent after two years compared to patients taking a placebo.