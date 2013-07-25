FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen new MS drug sales shine in first quarter on market
July 25, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

Biogen new MS drug sales shine in first quarter on market

July 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec Inc on Thursday reported sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera that blew away initial Wall Street estimates, confirming an extremely strong launch for a medicine expected to dominate the market for oral treatments.

In its first quarter on the market, Tecfidera had sales of $192 million, including inventory stocking. Biogen said about $110 million of the total represented underlying patient demand. Analysts looked for about $66 million for the quarter.

Tecfidera is widely considered to be Biogen’s most important future growth driver, with analysts targeting eventual peak sales in excess of $3 billion. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

