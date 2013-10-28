FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen's new MS drug tops expectations, earnings rise
October 28, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Biogen's new MS drug tops expectations, earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Biogen Idec on Monday reported $286 million in third-quarter sales of its high-profile new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, providing fresh evidence that the medicine is off to an impressive launch and exceeding expectations.

In just its second quarter on the market, Tecfidera sales easily topped Wall Street analysts’ forecasts of about $205 million.

The U.S. biotechnology company said net profit for the quarter rose to $488 million, or $2.05 per share, from $398 million, or $1.67 per share, a year before.

