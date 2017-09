Nov 3 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj

* Says launches colonview - test for colorectal cancer screening

* Says ColonView tests are available via Biohit distributors internationally from November 2014 on

* Says ColonView is one of two potential alternatives for colon and rectum cancer screening program expected to start at Barretos Cancer Hospital (Brazil) in 2015