BRIEF-Biohit and Eurobio to sign a distributor agreement
December 22, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biohit and Eurobio to sign a distributor agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Biohit Oyj :

* Biohit oyj and Eurobio have signed a distributor agreement regarding diagnostic tests of Biohit

* Says agreement is effective immediately, and Eurobio gains exclusive rights for distribution of diagnostic tests in France, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria

* Says agreement covers the following Biohit tests: GastroPanel, Helicobacter Pylori UFT300 Quick Test, Biohit Active B12 vitamin test, ColonView Quick Test, Lactose intolerance Quick Test and Celiac Disease Quick Test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

