January 9, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 7 months ago

BioMarin Pharma cites positive results for hemophilia treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc announced on Sunday what it called "positive interim results" from its study of a gene therapy treatment for severe hemophilia.

The company said the average annualized bleeding rate had dropped 91 percent for six patients who were receiving the highest treatment dose and were previously on a particular prophylactic regime.

Analyst John Scotti of Evercore ISI said in a research note that the report was "encouraging, and may help to quell investors concerns." The report updated one the company issued in July.

The company made the announcement ahead of a presentation on Monday at the JPMorgan annual healthcare conference. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Additional reporting by Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)

