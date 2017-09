June 17 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc said its experimental drug was effective in improving growth in children with the most common form of dwarfism in a mid-stage study.

The company’s shares rose 7.2 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The drug, BMN 111, was evaluated in children with achondroplasia, the most common form of human dwarfism. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)