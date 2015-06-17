UPDATE 1-BioMarin's dwarfism drug improves growth in a mid-stage study

(Adds details, analyst comment; updates shares)

June 17 (Reuters) - BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc said its experimental drug was effective in improving growth in children with the most common form of dwarfism in a mid-stage study.

The company’s shares rose 6.5 percent to $131 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The drug, BMN 111 (vosoritide), was evaluated in children with achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, BioMarin said.

The company said 10 children receiving the highest dose of 15 micrograms per kilogram of the injectable drug a day showed a 50 percent increase in their growth velocity, compared with their annualized prior 6-month natural baseline growth velocity.

“This increase in growth velocity, if maintained, could allow children with achondroplasia to resume a normalized growth rate,” said Wolfgang Dummer, senior VP, clinical development.

All 26 children with an average age of 7.8 years showed a favorable safety profile, the company said.

Vosoritide has an orphan drug status in the United States and Europe.

The status gives a developer several incentives including a seven-year market exclusivity in the United States and 10-year exclusivity in the Europe.

The drug if approved could rake in sales of about $700 million worldwide, Raluca Pancratov of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey wrote in a note to clients.

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder that affects about 1 in 15,000-40,000 newborns.

It is a form of short-limbed dwarfism. Average adult height for men with achondroplasia is 131 cm (4ft 3 in) and for women 124 cm (4 ft).

BioMarin’s pipeline includes five approved drugs for the treatment of various rare diseases.

Shares of the company, which in November agreed to buy Dutch drug developer Prosensa Holding NV for about $840 million, closed up 2 percent at $123.60 on the Nasdaq.