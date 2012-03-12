E.ON's UK 150-MW biomass plant given go-ahead

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The UK government has given the go-ahead for a new 150 megawatt (MW) biomass power plant to be developed by utility E.ON in Bristol, the energy ministry said on Monday.

E.ON’s Climate and Renewables arm can now build a plant in the port of Bristol to power up to 160,000 homes, the UK’s Department of Energy and Climate Change said in a statement.

The new power station will burn imported wood pellets, energy crops and locally sourced waste wood to produce electricity.

Ministers have identified bioenergy as a key fuel source in helping achieve Britain’s aim to source 15 percent of its overall energy from renewable sources by 2020.

Biomass has potential to provide 30 percent of that target, the government has said.