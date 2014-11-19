BRIEF-Biomed Lublin signs deal for transfer of licences and technologies

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Signs deal with Laboratoire Francais Du Fractionnement Et Des Biotechnologies for transfer of licences and technologies

* Gets licence for production and distribution of albumins, immunoglobulin, Von Villebrandt factor and VIII factor

* Plans to start a plant for blood plasma fractionation in Mielec, Poland, at the beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

