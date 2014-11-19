FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biomed Lublin signs deal for transfer of licences and technologies
#Healthcare
November 19, 2014 / 2:32 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biomed Lublin signs deal for transfer of licences and technologies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Signs deal with Laboratoire Francais Du Fractionnement Et Des Biotechnologies for transfer of licences and technologies

* Gets licence for production and distribution of albumins, immunoglobulin, Von Villebrandt factor and VIII factor

* Plans to start a plant for blood plasma fractionation in Mielec, Poland, at the beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
