BRIEF-Biomed Lublin plans to trade on WSE main market
October 3, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biomed Lublin plans to trade on WSE main market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA :

* Says files motion to Polish Financial Supervisor (KNF) for approval of prospectus to have its shares admitted to trading on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Says plans to trade on main market 5,012,853 series B shares, 848,330 series C shares, 7,712,080 series D shares and 5,700,000 series E shares of nominal value of 0.1 zlotys each Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
