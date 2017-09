Nov 18 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* Signs exclusive agreement with Illumina to launch a next-generation sequencing (NGS) epidemiology solution for service labs

* Companies will jointly develop applications for microbiology sequencing technologies within a four-year renewable period