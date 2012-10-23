Biomerieux keeps 2012 sales goal as Q3 revenue up

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French biotechnology group Biomerieux posted a 3.8 percent organic rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by Asia-Pacific markets, and stuck to its sales goal for the year.

Sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 reached 382.6 million euros ($496 million) for reported growth of 10.1 percent, Biomerieux said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Quarter after quarter, we have been adjusting to the new global context, with growth concentrated in the emerging markets,” Chief Executive Jean-Luc Belingard said.

“Despite high prior-year comparatives in the fourth quarter, our current performance and business outlook allow us to confirm our full-year 2012 sales growth objective,” he added. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)