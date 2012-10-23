FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biomerieux keeps 2012 sales goal as Q3 revenue up
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 23, 2012 / 4:11 PM / in 5 years

Biomerieux keeps 2012 sales goal as Q3 revenue up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French biotechnology group Biomerieux posted a 3.8 percent organic rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by Asia-Pacific markets, and stuck to its sales goal for the year.

Sales in the three months ended Sept. 30 reached 382.6 million euros ($496 million) for reported growth of 10.1 percent, Biomerieux said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Quarter after quarter, we have been adjusting to the new global context, with growth concentrated in the emerging markets,” Chief Executive Jean-Luc Belingard said.

“Despite high prior-year comparatives in the fourth quarter, our current performance and business outlook allow us to confirm our full-year 2012 sales growth objective,” he added. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.