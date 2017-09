BRIEF-Biomerieux reports lower H1 operating income

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* H1 contributive operating income before non-recurring items 94 million euros versus 125 million euros in H1 2013

* H1 sales 781 million euros versus 754 million euros in H1 2013

* Sees FY sales growth of between 3% and 5%

* Maintains its FY target to achieve contributive operating income before non-recurring items of between 220 million euros and 245 million euros