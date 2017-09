Oct 22 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* Q3 revenue 412.0 million euros versus 390 million euros last year

* 2014 organic sales growth objective maintained

* On Oct. 15, Biomerieux acquired all outstanding shares in Alsace-based Advencis (France)