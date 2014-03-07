Biomet files for IPO to raise up to $100 mln

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. medical devices maker Biomet Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

The company, which was taken private for $11.4 billion in 2007 by a private equity consortium, said BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters to the offering. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.