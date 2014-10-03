FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators open extensive probe into Zimmer, Biomet deal
October 3, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators open extensive probe into Zimmer, Biomet deal

BRUSSELS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators opened on Friday an extensive investigation into U.S. medical device maker Zimmer’s bid for Biomet , concerned that the $13.4 billion deal may lead to more expensive orthopaedic products.

“The proposed acquisition may substantially lessen competition in the markets for hip, knee, elbow and shoulder implants, as well as for other products, such as bone cement, bone cement accessories and a surgical tool called pulse lavage,” the European Commission said.

The EU competition authority said the deal, which will create the world’s second-largest orthopaedic products maker, may also result in less innovation, confirming a Reuters story on Oct. 2. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing Robert-Jan Bartunek)

