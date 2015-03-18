EU regulators to clear Zimmer's $13.4 bln buy of Biomet - sources

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators are set to give conditional approval to U.S. medical device maker Zimmer’s proposed $13.4 billion takeover of rival Biomet, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Zimmer, which would become the world’s second-largest seller of orthopaedic products after the deal, revised its concessions to the European Commission last month, saying they were generally consistent with an earlier package.

In December, the company proposed selling one unicompartmental knee brand and one elbow brand in Europe, as well as one total knee brand in two European countries.

“The deal will be approved,” said one of the people, declining to be named because the Commission has not made a final decision yet. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)