FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimmer to divest assets to win U.S. permission to buy Biomet
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 24, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Zimmer to divest assets to win U.S. permission to buy Biomet

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Zimmer Holdings Inc has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy rival orthopedic products maker Biomet Inc on condition that it divest certain assets, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday.

The assets to be sold include certain knee implants, total elbow implants and bone cement, the agency said.

Zimmer had said when it announced the proposed transaction in April 2014 that the $13 billion deal would double the size of its spine and dental business, broaden its portfolio of products to treat bones, knees and hips, and give it an entry into the smaller but growing field of sports medicine.

London-based Smith & Nephew will buy Zimmer’s U.S. ZUK unicondylar knee implant business, a less invasive replacement which is also called unicompartmental knee replacement. California-based DJO Global will buy Biomet’s U.S. Discovery Total Elbow implant and Cobalt Bone Cement businesses, the FTC said.

The European Union and Japan have already approved the proposed transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.