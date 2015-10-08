FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Bionomics announces extension of strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc
#Market News
October 8, 2015

REFILE-BRIEF-Bionomics announces extension of strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add RIC in first bullet) Bionomics Ltd : * Merck investment and pain partnership extended * Merck &co., inc. to make US$9 million investment in Bionomics * Says extended its strategic collaboration with Merck & co., inc., Kenilworth NJ * Says separately, Merck & co., will also purchase 21.7 million ordinary shares at A$0.5938, a 29% premium to bionomics' closing price on 7 October 2015 * Says collaboration the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain

