BRIEF-Bionaturis revises FY 2014 net sales outlook at 2.3 mln euros
January 8, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bionaturis revises FY 2014 net sales outlook at 2.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services SA :

* Expects FY 2014 net sales change from last business plan published at about 1.98 million euros less ($2.34 million) than initial prevision 4.27 million euros ($5.04 million)

* Sees FY 2014 net sales at 2.3 million euros 

* Says this change still means growth of more than 150 percent versus FY 2013 net sales which were at 870,000 euros

* Says main reason for change in results is performance of BNT Dermocosmetics division, which is much lower than expected Source text: bit.ly/144Lpcj

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

