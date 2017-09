Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S :

* Otto Rasmussen will step down as CFO of Bioporto at Jan. 31, 2015 to become finance director of Xellia Pharmaceuticals, a company owned by Novo A/S

* Says Birgitte Svendsen has been appointed interim CFO of Bioporto from Feb. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)