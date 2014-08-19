FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biosensors says CITIC PE unit won't proceed with takeover
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

Biosensors says CITIC PE unit won't proceed with takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Biosensors International Ltd said on Tuesday that a private equity unit of CITIC Group has decided not to proceed with its takeover bid of the company.

CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd was reported to be in talks to take over the entire stake of Biosensors, a medical equipment maker with headquarters in Singapore.

“CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd. has informed the company that it has decided not to proceed with any takeover transactions involving the shares in the company at this point of time,” Biosensors said in a statement.

CITIC PE already holds an indirect stake of 21.80 percent in the company and is its largest shareholder.

Biosensors’ shares have fallen 10 percent so far this year, after a surge in February as takeover talks faded. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.