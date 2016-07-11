FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Novartis copy of Amgen arthritis drug highly similar -FDA staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Novartis AG's cheaper version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel is "highly similar" to the original, according to a preliminary review by Food and Drug Administration staff.

The review, posted on the FDA's website on Monday, comes two days ahead of a meeting of outside advisors who will discuss the drug and recommend whether it should be approved.

The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

