Trading in shares Biostime halted pending statement

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of infant milk producer Biostime International Holdings Ltd, which imports most of its products from overseas, was suspended on Tuesday morning pending another statement, according to a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company gave no further details.

The stock had fallen 3.6 percent to HK$41.8 prior to the trading halt, lagging a 1.8 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at 0228 GMT.