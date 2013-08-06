FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in shares Biostime halted pending statement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 6, 2013 / 2:40 AM / 4 years ago

Trading in shares Biostime halted pending statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of infant milk producer Biostime International Holdings Ltd, which imports most of its products from overseas, was suspended on Tuesday morning pending another statement, according to a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company gave no further details.

The stock had fallen 3.6 percent to HK$41.8 prior to the trading halt, lagging a 1.8 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index as at 0228 GMT.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
