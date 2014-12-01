BRIEF-Biosynex launches 1 mln euros capital increase

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA :

* Launches maximum 1 million euros capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* 311,649 new ordinary shares to be issued at unit price of 2.75 euros per share

* Amount of shares to be increased to 358,396 with exercise of extension option

* Ratio is 4 outstanding shares for 1 new share

* Total issue amount to reflect 857,034.75 euros or 985,589 euros with extension option exercised

* Subscription open from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15 Source text: bit.ly/1v1SoJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)