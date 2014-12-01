FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Biosynex launches 1 mln euros capital increase
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 1, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Biosynex launches 1 mln euros capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA :

* Launches maximum 1 million euros capital increase with preferential subscription rights

* 311,649 new ordinary shares to be issued at unit price of 2.75 euros per share

* Amount of shares to be increased to 358,396 with exercise of extension option

* Ratio is 4 outstanding shares for 1 new share

* Total issue amount to reflect 857,034.75 euros or 985,589 euros with extension option exercised

* Subscription open from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15 Source text: bit.ly/1v1SoJ5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.