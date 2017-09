Dec 23 (Reuters) - Biosynex SA :

* Completes 985,589 euro ($1.21 million) capital increase

* Capital increase offer was oversubscribed 1.7x for a demand of 530,809 new shares

* 358,396 new shares issued with nominal value of 0.10 euro

* New shares issued at price of 2.75 euros per share

* New shares will be available on Alternext on Dec. 29 ($1 = 0.8173 euros)