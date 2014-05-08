FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biota says U.S. agency terminates funding for flu drug
May 8, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Biota says U.S. agency terminates funding for flu drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Biota Pharmaceuticals Inc said a U.S. agency has terminated funding for the development of its influenza drug.

The company said the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), in charge of developing countermeasures against public health emergencies, did not provide a reason for the withdrawal of support.

BARDA agreed in 2011 to provide up to $231 million to develop the drug, laninamivir octanoate, currently in mid-stage trials. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Don Sebastian)

